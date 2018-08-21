|
Yes Feat ARW Release Performance Video From 50th Anniversary Release
(hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are streaming video of their 1987 hit, "Rhythm Of Love", as a preview to the September 7 release of the new package, "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo."
"As far as calling this Yes, to be honest I could care less," the guitarist adds. "I never cared what it was called in 1980 (when Rabin joined) and I don't care now. Frankly, as far as having the right to use the name legally and ethically, I think Jon has more right than anyone. He's the only original living member right now and he's the singer and one of the prime writers. So from that point of view I think calling this Yes is a pretty honest appraisal. I'm just happy to be part of it, whatever it's called." Watch the video here.
