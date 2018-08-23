Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

Steven Van Zandt has released a new Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul live video featuring former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora to promote their new live release.

The 3 disc live album, "Soulfire Live", features 24 tracks and was captured during Little Steven's North American and European tours last year and features guest appearances from Sambora, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Wolf, and Jerry Miller (of Moby Grape).

The newly released live video is for the track "Can I Get A Witness", which features Sambora and was recorded last year at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The clip comes ahead of the release of the Soulfire Live! 7LP vinyl box set and Blu-Ray video that will be sold later this year exclusively at Little Steven's just-launched webstore. Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Little Steven A Big Part Of This Year's Blues Music Week

Steven Van Zandt Announces Very Special Tour

Little Steven Releases 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Wanna Fight Tonight)' Video

Little Steven Releases Cover Of Ramones Classic Christmas Song

Steven Van Zandt Announces 'Soulfire' Tour

Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Greatest Album Of All Time Says Little Steven

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Steven Van Zandt Concert

Steven Van Zandt Gives Commencement At Rutgers University

Little Steven Streams 'Love On The Wrong Side Of Town'

More Little Steven News

Share this article



