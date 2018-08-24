John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

(hennemusic) The October 5 release of a six-disc box set of John Lennon's 1971 album, "Imagine", is bring previewed with streaming audio of the original demo of the former Beatle's iconic solo single.



Authorized by Yoko Ono Lennon, "Imagine - The Ultimate Collection" is a historical, remixed and remastered 140-track collection of material from the rocker's second album, which delivered the iconic title track as the singer's signature solo song and worldwide smash, which reached No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release while the album topped the charts around the world.



The 4-CD/2 Blu-ray 2018 package presents a variety of audio options, from demos, rehearsals, song elements and raw studio mixes to 5.1 surround sound mixes and a Quadrasonic Album Mix - which delivers the original four speaker mix remastered in Quadrasonic sound for the first time in nearly fifty years - alongside The Evolution Documentary, a unique track-by-track audio montage that details the journey of each song.



"Imagine was created with immense love and concern for the children of the world. I hope you enjoy it," says Yoko Ono Lennon in the preface of the 120-page book that accompanies the box set.



"Imagine" will also be released in concurrent multiple physical and digital configurations, including as a 2CD Deluxe Edition, 1CD remaster, and 2LP 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl edition, as well as 2LP limited edition 180-gram clear vinyl, while the digital edition will include all audio from the four CDs and the Deluxe and Standard will also have digital equivalents.



A restored version of Lennon's 1972 film, "Imagine", will be screened in cinemas worldwide starting September 17. Read more about that and listen to the song stream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





