We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28

We Came As Romans frontman Kyle Pavone died at the age of 28, according to a statement released by the band. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The band broke the news to fans with the following, "Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans. Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing.

"We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will provide information regarding charity donations this coming week.

"The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief."





