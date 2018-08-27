Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a video preview of their upcoming book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", due October 9 as part of the band's 50th Anniversary celebrations.



The project is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band.



"Work on the official book 'Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin' is almost complete," said the group recently. "The images have been carefully selected and annotated throughout by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.



"Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group's unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.



"There will be regular updates and sneak previews showing the work in progress. Stay tuned"



Led Zeppelin will launch their 50th anniversary with the reissue of multiple remastered editions of the soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same." here.

