Alice In Chains Streaming New Song 'Red Giant'

08-29-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming audio of "Red Giant", the latest single issued from their newly-released album "Rainier Fog." The band recorded their first project in five years at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz.

"Rainier Fog" also marks the band's third record with singer William DuVall, who was brought into the fold in 2006 when the Seattle outfit regrouped following an extended hiatus after the 2002 passing of Layne Staley.

DuVall's voice blends seamlessly with guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, as it did in the group's original incarnation. "It was the only way the band could have continued on. We started as and continue to evolve more into a two-singer band," Cantrell tells Billboard. "Layne was a classic frontman in his own right, but he gave me the confidence to start singing more myself. And I learned a lot from that. The band has a certain sound, so when we moved on we knew we weren't going to change much.

"When I met William when he did some tours with me and my solo band, we did some Alice stuff together and he always did a great job of it. Then when it comes to Mike and Sean and I, that's another reason why the band sounds so intact is the three of us are still here, too. Those guys are really important to it as well; it gets overlooked a lot. Everybody always wants to talk about William and me, but those guys are really important, Sean Kinney and Mike Inez. Also, the identity of the sound, that's carried over as well.

"But back to Will and I -- it's a pilot/co-pilot situation, and either one of us could be in either seat at any time." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


advertisement

