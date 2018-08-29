|
Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single
08-29-2018
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd continue a summer series of vintage videos with a clip for their debut 1967 single, "Arnold Layne." Directed by Derek Nice, the band were filmed goofing around with a mannequin on the beach in East Wittering, West Sussex, England in late February 1967 ahead of the song's release the following month.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
