Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd continue a summer series of vintage videos with a clip for their debut 1967 single, "Arnold Layne." Directed by Derek Nice, the band were filmed goofing around with a mannequin on the beach in East Wittering, West Sussex, England in late February 1967 ahead of the song's release the following month.



The non-album single "Arnold Layne" reached No. 20 on the UK charts before later appearing on the 1971 collection, "Relics" - which was reissued on vinyl this past spring - as well as 1983's "Works" and 2001's "Echoes: The Best Of Pink Floyd."



Shortly after the song's video was shot, Pink Floyd entered Abbey Road Studios in London to begin recording their full album debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn", which would surface in August of that year.



"Arnold Layne" is the latest in the legendary UK band's summer video reissues, which began with the 1967 single, "Apples And Oranges", and went on to include 1967's "Paintbox", 1968's "Let There Be More Light", and 1983's "Not Now John." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





