Imagine Dragons TV Concert Special Preview Goes Online

AT&T Audience Network are giving Imagine Dragons fans an little advance taste of their upcoming concert special with the release of a trailer ahead of the broadcast premiere this Friday, August 31 at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

The TV special follows Imagine Dragons recent release of a brand new single called "Natural". Frontman Dan Reynolds had this to say about the track: "Living in a dog-eat-dog world can bring out the worst in you, and sometimes, the best.

"It would be a lie to tell you I haven't become somewhat skeptical about some things in the last decade of my life. However, I believe that when you truly learn to love yourself, the judging eyes and hateful words become meaningless. 'Natural' is about finding yourself and being willing and able to stand up to whatever adversity comes your way." Watch the trailer here.





