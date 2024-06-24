Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

() Entering a fearlessly bold era, Imagine Dragons will unveil their anxiously awaited sixth full-length album, LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), this Friday, June 28th. To usher in the album's release week, the band will perform tonight (June 24) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Imagine Dragons' sixth studio album LOOM represents the pinnacle of their artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made. LOOM, produced entirely by Imagine Dragons with Swedish hitmakers and longtime band collaborators Mattman and Robin, finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio. The propulsive funk-pop of "Kid" and "Nice to Meet You" channel your favorite early 2000s sound. The reggae-rock of "Gods Don't Pray" blends with the gothic-anthemic vibe of lead single "Eyes Closed" and melancholic balladry of "Don't Forget Me." Featuring 9 brand new tracks including hit singles "Eyes Closed" and "Nice to Meet You," LOOM signifies new beginnings on the horizon - the excitement for a new day, moments yet to come.

Last year, the members of Imagine Dragons found themselves with a rare and well-deserved break from the road-perhaps their longest in many years. So, they made the most of it by devoting that time to family and friends. Catalyzed by this respite with a refreshed perspective, the band rallied together in the studio and mined the same well of inspiration that fed their most beloved material. The musicians reflected on the past in order to catapult into a future where stylistic boundaries have disappeared entirely and anything is possible creatively. This journey brought them to their most dynamic and definitive body of work to date, LOOM.

In tandem with the record, the band is set to embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date. Descending upon legendary venues across the country, it kicks off on July 30, 2024 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast and includes back-to-back nights at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, three hometown shows at Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre; and a 4-night run at LA's Hollywood Bowl to wrap the tour this October. Imagine Dragons are now the third musical artist to perform four nights at the renowned Los Angeles venue. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

It's the year of the Dragons...

Tour Dates:

July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 9, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 12, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - JUST ADDED

October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl - JUST ADDED

Related Stories

Watch Imagine Dragons' New 'Nice To Meet You' Video

Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'

Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour

Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Eyes Closed' Video

News > Imagine Dragons