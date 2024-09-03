Imagine Dragons Reveal Special Plans For North American Tour Finale

(Live Nation) Imagine Dragons unveil the Loom World Tour will wrap the North America leg with a one-night-only performance featuring the LA Film Orchestra and special arrangements from legendary game composer Inon Zur. The new collaboration brings their crossover hits and new music from their sixth studio album LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) to life in a never-before-heard show, treating fans to a unique performance like no other. The final stop on October 27, 2024, marks a historic night for the band, as they are the third musical artist to perform four nights at the Hollywood Bowl in a single run.
In collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios, the group will also perform their hit "Children of the Sky (A Starfield Song)" for the very first time live. To celebrate, "Children of the Sky (A Starfield Song)" will be transmitted back to Earth from the surface of the Moon as part of Lonestar's Freedom Mission flying with Intuitive Machines to the South Lunar Pole in early 2025 "Humanity's deepest origins come from space, and it is where we will inevitably return as a space-faring species one day. We are all, truly, children of the sky."
"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology, which is why we chose 'Children of the Sky' as the first song in history to be broadcast from the Moon," says Ryan Micheletti, an investor in Lonestar through The Veteran Fund.
"With Starfield and Imagine Dragons you're taking part in the space program." Chris Stott, Founder and CEO, Lonestar.
The group's biggest North American headline tour to date runs through major markets coast-to-coast now includes back-to-back nights at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, three shows at Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, and a four-night run at LA's iconic Hollywood Bowl to wrap the tour this October.
Tour Dates:
July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 9, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre
September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 12, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Imagine Dragons Rock 'Nice To Meet You' In New Live Video
Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Watch Imagine Dragons' New 'Nice To Meet You' Video
Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'
Imagine Dragons Reveal Special Plans For North American Tour Finale- Oasis Sells Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour- more
The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma- Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale- more
Brooke Eden Releases The New Theme Song For SEC Nation- Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Imagine Dragons Reveal Special Plans For North American Tour Finale
Oasis Sells Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Launching All New Show For Winter Tour
Tony Iommi And Glenn Hughes Share New Digital Double A Side Single
All-Eras Van Halen Fundraiser Show Announced
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Deliver 'Wild God'
Mojo Thunder 'Coming Back To You' With New Song
Singled Out: Lips Speak Louder's Hype