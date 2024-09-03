Imagine Dragons Reveal Special Plans For North American Tour Finale

(Live Nation) Imagine Dragons unveil the Loom World Tour will wrap the North America leg with a one-night-only performance featuring the LA Film Orchestra and special arrangements from legendary game composer Inon Zur. The new collaboration brings their crossover hits and new music from their sixth studio album LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) to life in a never-before-heard show, treating fans to a unique performance like no other. The final stop on October 27, 2024, marks a historic night for the band, as they are the third musical artist to perform four nights at the Hollywood Bowl in a single run.

In collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios, the group will also perform their hit "Children of the Sky (A Starfield Song)" for the very first time live. To celebrate, "Children of the Sky (A Starfield Song)" will be transmitted back to Earth from the surface of the Moon as part of Lonestar's Freedom Mission flying with Intuitive Machines to the South Lunar Pole in early 2025 "Humanity's deepest origins come from space, and it is where we will inevitably return as a space-faring species one day. We are all, truly, children of the sky."

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology, which is why we chose 'Children of the Sky' as the first song in history to be broadcast from the Moon," says Ryan Micheletti, an investor in Lonestar through The Veteran Fund.

"With Starfield and Imagine Dragons you're taking part in the space program." Chris Stott, Founder and CEO, Lonestar.

The group's biggest North American headline tour to date runs through major markets coast-to-coast now includes back-to-back nights at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, three shows at Salt Lake City's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, and a four-night run at LA's iconic Hollywood Bowl to wrap the tour this October.

Tour Dates:

July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 9, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 12, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

