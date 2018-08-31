Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

(hennemusic) Mastodon have cancelled their upcoming fall North American tour due to a "critical situation" within the band's circle. Mastodon's three-week run - with guests Dinosaur Jr. - in support of their latest record, "Emperor Of Sand", was scheduled to begin September 1 in Edmonton, AB.

"Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled," said the group in a statement.

"Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





