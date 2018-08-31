News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

08-31-2018
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon have cancelled their upcoming fall North American tour due to a "critical situation" within the band's circle. Mastodon's three-week run - with guests Dinosaur Jr. - in support of their latest record, "Emperor Of Sand", was scheduled to begin September 1 in Edmonton, AB.

"Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled," said the group in a statement.

"Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour

Mastodon Win Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Metallica, QOSTA and Mastodon Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Miss Legend Of The Seagullmen NYE Show

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.