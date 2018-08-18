Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

Frontman Glen Benton had the following to say about the new album, "I originally thought that, the older I got, the more mellow I'd get. That's not the case.

"I would say I'm darker now than I ever was. What I've been through over the years has definitely darkened my heart and soul." He adds: "The lyrics also dig deep into my own personal darkness. It's what I am. Death metal is what I do." Listen to the new song - here.