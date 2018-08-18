News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin' (Week in Review)

.
Billy Gibbons

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is streaming a lyric video for "Missin' Yo' Kissin'", the opening track to his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."

The song is credited to the Gilly Stillwater, a.k.a. Mrs. Billy Gibbons. "That was a gift," Billy tells Billboard. "We had gotten maybe five (songs) recorded, and my lovely sweetheart Gilligan was scribbling away on the couch. I was, 'Omigod, she's reading the Chanel catalog. Hide the credit card!'

"Then she took a break and the engineers kinda glanced over the scribbling and said, 'Hey man, this looks pretty good. This could be nice and bluesy if we put something to it,' which we did. Of course, I was like, 'Why does that say 'Missin' Yo' Kissin'?' I hope she's writing it about ME!'"

Due September 21, the project features a mix of Gibbon's originals and classic blues covers and marks the Texas blues man's second solo effort, following the Afro-Cuban-inspired 2015 set, "Perfectamundo." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Billy Gibbons News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album

Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

Warren Haynes, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Lead Elmore James Tribute

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.