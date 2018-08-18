The song is credited to the Gilly Stillwater, a.k.a. Mrs. Billy Gibbons. "That was a gift," Billy tells Billboard. "We had gotten maybe five (songs) recorded, and my lovely sweetheart Gilligan was scribbling away on the couch. I was, 'Omigod, she's reading the Chanel catalog. Hide the credit card!'

"Then she took a break and the engineers kinda glanced over the scribbling and said, 'Hey man, this looks pretty good. This could be nice and bluesy if we put something to it,' which we did. Of course, I was like, 'Why does that say 'Missin' Yo' Kissin'?' I hope she's writing it about ME!'"

Due September 21, the project features a mix of Gibbon's originals and classic blues covers and marks the Texas blues man's second solo effort, following the Afro-Cuban-inspired 2015 set, "Perfectamundo." Watch the video - here.