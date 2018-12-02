Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a live performance of their classic instrumental, "Interstellar Overdrive", from a 1967 concert at London's famed Roundhouse.

Written as an improvised track by all four members of the group, the song appeared on their 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

The Roundhouse was one of a number of venues on a London underground music scene that embraced Pink Floyd in their formative years, as the band enhanced their live appearances with slide shows, visual and sound effects, and audio presentation via quadraphonic speaker systems.

While "Interstellar Overdrive" often opened the group's shows in the mid-to-late 1960s, it disappeared from the lineup for concerts after 1971. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



