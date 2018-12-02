News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album

12-02-2018
Thunder

Thunder have released a new video for their track 'Miracle Man.' The song is the second single from their forthcoming 30th anniversary release "Please Remain Seated".

The video is streaming here. 'Please Remain Seated' will be released on January 18th in various formats: Standard 1CD, Deluxe 2CD (bonus tracks), 180g standard black, gatefold double vinyl, Limited edition transparent orange double vinyl (Indie store exclusive, limited to 500), Digital - HD, MFiT and standard. The album has been mastered at half speed on vinyl for dynamic range.

Danny Bowes had this to say, "We've never been the kind of band that wanted to make the same album over and over, and we've never been scared to try new things. In fact, making Thunder music over the past 30 years has taught us that the more we challenge ourselves, the better we get. Having re-imagined and re-recorded Love Walked In in 2017, we were very stimulated by the process, and wanted to try it on other songs. We made it as live as possible, jamming ideas until we found an arrangement that felt good. We set ourselves three rules: work fast, don't aim for perfection, and make it different to the original. Some songs fell together spontaneously, and some took a series of strange left turns before ending up in a place none of us predicted.

"By shaking up old tunes in this way, we forced ourselves to rethink how we felt about them. We think it'll probably be the same for fans when they hear them. It's not supposed to be a 'Best Of', and it's not a change of direction, it's just another brief stop along the journey to where we're heading (wherever that is). We really like it, and we hope others will too".

Tracklisting: Bigger Than Both Of Us / Future Train / Girl's Going Out Of Her Head / I'm Dreaming Again / Fly On The Wall / Just Another Suicide / Empty City / Miracle Man / Blown Away / Loser / She's So Fine / Low Life In High Places


