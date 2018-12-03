High On Fire Announce U.S. Winter Tour

High On Fire have announced that they will be kicking off the new year by launch a new American tour in support of their latest album "Electric Messiah."

The tour is scheduled to get underway on January 10th in Atlanta, GA at Masquerade and will be wrapping up on February 1st in New Orleans, LA at the House Of Blues.

The band also announced that they will be performing at the 2019 installment of the Psycho Las Vegas festival taking place August 16-18, 2019 at Mandalay Bay Resort.

Jan. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Jan. 11- Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Jan. 12 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

Jan. 13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Jan. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Jan. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Jan. 18 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Jan. 19 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

Jan. 20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Jan. 22 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Jan. 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

Jan. 25 - Denver, CO - Oriental

Jan. 26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Jan. 27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Jan. 29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

Jan. 30 - Austin, TX-Barracuda

Jan. 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak

Feb. 1 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues





