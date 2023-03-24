Karissa Ella Delivers New Single 'Well Tequila'

(117) Country singer/songwriter Karissa Ella is coming out of the gates on fire with a high-energy, good-time anthem and kicking off what promises to be a big year with the release of her new single "Well Tequila," available everywhere now.

Written with her friend and fellow Nashville songwriter Joshua Gleave, "Well Tequila" is the next release after a string of noteworthy singles last year. Ella is gradually establishing herself as one of country music's "ones to watch" with her irresistible hooks and soaring vocals.

Well, tequila's got me feelin'

Like I should climb up on the bar

Fight a bouncer, Dance around like I'm a Grand Ole Opry star

When I'm a feelin' a little buzzy, And the evening's a little fuzzy

Yeah, there's only one thing I know I can blame

Well tequila

"Whether tequila makes your clothes fall right off or gets you feeling like you're singing your heart out on the Opry stage, you never know what kind of adventure it's going to take you on and that's what this song is all about," says Ella. "I never have a bad time with a margarita in my hand, so it's only fitting to roll into spring and summer with a drinking song about my favorite liquor and the unique kind of liquid courage it gives me."

Ella's new single builds on a busy 2022 for the Ohio native that included a trio of acclaimed singles, as well as a performance of "He Walked on Water" for Randy Travis at the Country Rebel Ranch.

