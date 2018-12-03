News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

12-03-2018
Slayer

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt shared the sad news that he will be sitting out the rest of the group's current European leg of their farewell tour to return home to spend time with and help care for his dying father.

The band has recruited former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel to fill in for Holt. Gary broke the news to fans with the following message, "First things first, I want to say thank you to Berlin for the amazing show tonight! Best crowd ever! But what I've got to say has been very very hard for me these last ten days or so. My father is very near the end of his journey. I've been playing these last several shows with the heaviest of hearts. And with that heavy heart, I have to announce I am leaving the Slayer European tour. I must return home to help care for my dad in his final moments.

"Tonight ended with me in tears while finishing 'Angel Of Death'. But the crowd brought out the best in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all.

"And that having been said, I want each and every Slayer fan to give their biggest screams for Phil Demmel! Bay Area legend!!! My dear friend, who having just finished a tour, agreed to help me and the band out and learn an entire Slayer set in days and come out here so I can return home for my dad. Thank you, Phil. You are family, love you bro! Please give him your warmest welcome. And most of all, I gotta thank Slayer - Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph, and Kerry King. You guys are truly my family, and have had my back through all what has been the roughest time in my life on tour. And thanks to our entire crew, and Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Obituary and their crews, knowing you all have been there for me through this, family. Love all of you. To my fans, thanks from the bottom of my black heart, I'll be back in March to crush once more. And more than anything, thanks to my wife, Lisa Holt, had I been alone for this, my meltdowns would have been even greater. Love you baby. See all of you soon. Thank you. And much love to my bros in Exodus! They know what's going on, and no one has my back more. You guys are my rock."


Related Stories


Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Slayer Announce Limited Edition Box Set

More Slayer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour

More Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Event

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Singled Out: Bill Abernathy's Cry Wolf

Framing Hanley Streaming New Song 'Baggage Claim'

Joe Strummer Celebration Lineup Announced

Demon Hunter Releasing Two New Albums Early Next Year

The Killers' Dave Keuning Releases 'Boat Accident' Video

High On Fire Announce U.S. Winter Tour

AFI Streaming New Single 'Trash Bat'

The Flesh Eaters Announce New Release

Singled Out: Releaser's Taking Over

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.