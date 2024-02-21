Slayer Reuniting For Louder Than Life Festival

Thrash metal legends Slayer will be reuniting to headline the second night of this year's Louder Than Life Festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY on September 26, 27, 28 & 29, 2024.

Slipknot will headline the first night, followed by Slayer, then Motley Crue will lead the lineup on the third night, with Korn headlining the final night of festival. Single day and weekend General Admission as well as Park Community VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down.

Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents had this to say, "We're thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life. I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage!

"With over 140 bands on five stages, we're celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we'll buy your firstdrink."

David S. Beck (President and CEO of Kentucky Venues) added, "On the heels of an incredible lineup announcement for Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life solidifies why the Kentucky Exposition Center is the number one place to travel to in September.

"We anticipate festival-goers from around the world to come for the music and fall in love with all the things that make Kentucky such a great state."

