Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine is sharing an update on recording sessions for the band's sixteenth album. The rocker recently revealed that work on the project was underway with "Dystopia" co-producer Chris Rakestraw.

"We've already got a huge head start on this new record," Mustaine tells The Metal Voice. "[Guitarist] Kiko [Loureiro] just came out to see me, [drummer] Dirk [Verbeuren] was here before him and David Ellefson will be visiting me shortly to start playing some bass stuff.

"We're doing things a little bit differently this time; we're kind of approaching the songs one riff at a time and just kind of focusing on the riff, and if the riff doesn't sound good on its own and then why put it in a song? A lot of people, when they write songs, they'll put a part in a section in the song just because they need something in there...for me, I don't like doing that. I don't want that one part of the song where there's a weak spot.

"I've tried just about every way to write a song over my career," he adds, "and I found this way's probably the best way because if you have a riff and it's not it's not carrying its own weight and it doesn't sound cool, how can it possibly sound cool to good lyrics over it."

There's a chance that an unused track from the "Dystopia" sessions may be considered for the 2019 album. "There is a complete finished song left over from 'Dystopia' that I forgot we did," says Mustaine. "When were in the studio and you're doing 16 songs and you're working your ass off every day...sometimes some things just slip through the cracks..like this song." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Dave Mustaine Was Not A Fan Of Megadeth Cruise At First

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

More Megadeth News

Share this article



