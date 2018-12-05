Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains continue to unveil new concert dates as part their 2019 Rainier Fog European tour. Following a recent announcement of a couple of appearances in Finland, the Seattle rockers have confirmed three more shows on the late spring trek.

Alice In Chains will perform at Denmark's Northside Festival in Aarhus in June, and play a pair of gigs in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia later that same month.

Alice In Chains also recently premiered a video for "Never Fade", as the latest single from the project. Directed by Adam Mason - who previously worked on one for the set's lead single, "The One You Know" - there is a connection between both clips.

"The 'Never Fade' video is a continuation of 'The One You Know'," says vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. "The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best - play live and tell a story with our music." Watch the video and see the dates here.

