Singled Out: Johnny Gioeli's One Voice
12-06-2018
Johnny Gioeli is releasing his new solo album "One Voice" this week (Dec 7th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:
This is my first solo album and the title track called "One Voice"
One Voice says it all...it's a song of hope, unity, and love in a world that at times feels divide and confusion. "We are One Voice together, we are love hope forever". When we come together we are strong. Yes, it's been said before in many different ways, but needed to be said again but much louder. I made it MUCH LOUDER.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
