Singled Out: Johnny Gioeli's One Voice Johnny Gioeli is releasing his new solo album "One Voice" this week (Dec 7th) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track. Here is the story: This is my first solo album and the title track called "One Voice"

After a young man in my hometown was rendered paralyzed in a diving accident, I decided I needed to help in any way I could. The idea of One Voice was created when I involved the fans in a Pledge Music campaign to raise money for Joe barber and spinal cord injury awareness. I was blown away when thousands of fans worldwide donated to a kid they didn't even know. Why....because people are good. Despite what we read and see, there are people around this globe that care. I proved it with this campaign. One Voice says it all...it's a song of hope, unity, and love in a world that at times feels divide and confusion. "We are One Voice together, we are love hope forever". When we come together we are strong. Yes, it's been said before in many different ways, but needed to be said again but much louder. I made it MUCH LOUDER. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

