Alice In Chains' React To Grammy Nomination

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains' latest studio effort "Rainier Fog" has been nominated for Best Rock Album honors at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, the project debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 earlier this fall.

Alice In Chains' sixth record is a Best Rock Album finalist at the annual event, where it will compete for music industry votes against Fall Out Boy's "Mania","Prequelle" by Ghost, Greta Van Fleet's "From The Fires", and "Pacific Daydream" by Weezer.

"Very much appreciate the Grammy nomination for 'Rainier Fog' for Best Rock Album," tweeted vocalist William DuVall. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

Alice In Chains Add Dates To Rainer Fog Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



