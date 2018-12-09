News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

12-09-2018
Candlemass

Candlemass have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "The Door To Doom" on February 22nd, which features a special guest appearance from Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi.

Tony had this to say, "Candlemass are a major force in Scandinavian heavy rock and have always acknowledged the influence we had on their music. They asked if I'd contribute to a track which sounded pretty good so I thought 'why not'".

Leif Edling added, "We feel very honored that Tony Iommi said yes to play the solo on Astorolus. The song was sent to the management and amazingly enough, the master agreed to let his mighty SG sing on the track! For me personally this is a dream come true. Tony Iommi has always been my hero and guiding light when it comes to heavy music, so to hear that he likes the song and also would like to play on it, gave me chills down the spine! I'm still in shock! But kudos to him to be so cool to even listen to it. Hats off! Tony Iommi is and will always be God!"

Aside from the appearance from the metal legend, the album also marks the return of the band's original singer Johan Langquist, who parted ways with the band after recording their 1986 debut "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus".

The Door to Doom Tracklisting:
1. Splendor Demon Majesty
2. Under The Ocean
3. Astorolus - the Great Octopus
4. Bridge Of The Blind
5. Death´s Wheel
6. Black Trinity
7. House Of Doom
8. The Omega Circle


