Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'

Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions Photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Candlemass have released a lyric video for their new track "Porcelain Skull". The song comes from the band's forthcoming EP "The Pendulum".

Bassist Leif Edling had the following to say about the new visual, "I think the video really captures the schizophrenic lyrics to the Porcelain Skull song.

"It is about the eternal battle with our dark selves. Avatarium did a fine version of it on their latest album but this one is rawer and harder, hits you right in the face!"

The track follows the release of the title track. The EP is set to hit stores on March 27th. Watch the new lyric video below:





