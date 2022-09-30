Candlemass Deliver 'Sweet Evil Sun' Video

'Sweet Evil Sun'

Candlemass have premiered a music video for their new single, "Sweet Evil Sun", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be arrive November 18th.

Leif Edling had this to say about the new song, "It took me only an hour or so to write, but it turned out to be not only the title track of Sweet Evil Sun, but also one of the best songs on it!

"Nice riff, great chorus and one heck of a guitar solo from Lars! Immediate, epic, heavy, catchy! It kicks ass!!" Watch the video below:

