Candlemass have premiered a music video for their new single, "Sweet Evil Sun", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be arrive November 18th.
Leif Edling had this to say about the new song, "It took me only an hour or so to write, but it turned out to be not only the title track of Sweet Evil Sun, but also one of the best songs on it!
"Nice riff, great chorus and one heck of a guitar solo from Lars! Immediate, epic, heavy, catchy! It kicks ass!!" Watch the video below:
Candlemass Announce New Album With 'Scandinavian Gods' Video
Candlemass Plan New Material For Special Live Stream
Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'
Candlemass Share New Song 'The Pendulum'
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Muse and Evanescence Tour- Iron Maiden- Bruce Springsteen- more
Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more
Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency
Skid Row Premiere Time Bomb Video
Fitz and The Tantrums Announce Album With 'Moneymaker' Single
Candlemass Deliver 'Sweet Evil Sun' Video
New Rock Opera Staring Into Nothing? Coming
glimmers Announce Southwest Dreaming Tour
Surf Curse Release New Single 'Arrows'
Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith's First Love