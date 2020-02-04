.

Candlemass Share New Song 'The Pendulum'

William Lee | 02-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Candlemass

Candlemass have released a lyric video for their new track "The Pendulum". The song is the title track from their forthcoming EP that will be hitting stores on March 27th.

The EP features previously unreleased tracks that were recorded during the sessions from the band's "The Door To Doom" album. Leif Edling had this to say about the title track and the EP, "The Pendulum" is about hard riffing, epic choruses and total delusion the fanatical way. It is in fact the last thing I wrote for The Door To Doom album but didn't have the time to finish it.

"Here it is in its grand/mad luster with a great mix by Niklas Flyckt, and produced by Marcus Jidell. It is followed by 5 unreleased demos from the DTD sessions because the whole sha-bang was at first supposed to be a double effort but got trimmed down to a single album eventually.

"I love the Pendulum track, album quality if you ask me, and songs like The Porcelain Skull and Snakes Of Goliath are not bad either. They just didn't make it to the final thing.

So I hope you like this EP that features the "missing" songs. The last pieces of the puzzle of the 1 year recording that became the album Door To Doom. Enjoy:-) " Watch the video here


Related Stories


Candlemass Share New Song 'The Pendulum'

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

More Candlemass News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour- KISS Biopic In The Works- The Strokes Announce Stand-Alone North American Dates- Riverside Announce New Band Lineup- more


Reviews
On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

KISS Biopic In The Works

The Strokes Announce Stand-Alone North American Dates

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences

Riverside Announce New Band Lineup

AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

Old Dominion Stream New Single 'Some People Do'

Chris Goss Announces Masters Of Reality Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.