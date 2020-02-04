Candlemass Share New Song 'The Pendulum'

Candlemass have released a lyric video for their new track "The Pendulum". The song is the title track from their forthcoming EP that will be hitting stores on March 27th.

The EP features previously unreleased tracks that were recorded during the sessions from the band's "The Door To Doom" album. Leif Edling had this to say about the title track and the EP, "The Pendulum" is about hard riffing, epic choruses and total delusion the fanatical way. It is in fact the last thing I wrote for The Door To Doom album but didn't have the time to finish it.

"Here it is in its grand/mad luster with a great mix by Niklas Flyckt, and produced by Marcus Jidell. It is followed by 5 unreleased demos from the DTD sessions because the whole sha-bang was at first supposed to be a double effort but got trimmed down to a single album eventually.

"I love the Pendulum track, album quality if you ask me, and songs like The Porcelain Skull and Snakes Of Goliath are not bad either. They just didn't make it to the final thing.

So I hope you like this EP that features the "missing" songs. The last pieces of the puzzle of the 1 year recording that became the album Door To Doom. Enjoy:-) " Watch the video here





