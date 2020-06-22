.

Candlemass Plan New Material For Special Live Stream

Michael Angulia | 06-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Candlemass

Candlemass have announced that they will streaming a special live performance from Studio Grondal in Stockholm this Friday, July 3rd, and the set will include some new material.

Bassist and songwriter Leif Edling had this to say about what fans can expect from the event, "I got some really cool riffs that would be great to jam away on that evening.

"Why not offer the fans something new nobody never heard before? Make the livestream a bit more interesting." The stream will be taking place The CANDLEMASS livestream will be available on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. CEST / 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT here.


Related Stories


Candlemass Plan New Material For Special Live Stream

Candlemass Share New Song 'Porcelain Skull'

Candlemass Share New Song 'The Pendulum'

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

More Candlemass News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video- Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays- Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity- more

Reviews

Sundogs - The Code

Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling

Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity

Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner

Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race

advertisement
Latest News

Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video

Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays

Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video

Kurt Cobain's Nirvana MTV Unplugged Guitar Sets Auction Record

Alice Cooper Does Not Foresee Retiring From Music

Black Veil Brides To Re-Stitch These Wounds For 10th Anniversary

Dennis DeYoung Releases 'With All Due Respect' Video

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'