Candlemass Plan New Material For Special Live Stream

Candlemass have announced that they will streaming a special live performance from Studio Grondal in Stockholm this Friday, July 3rd, and the set will include some new material.

Bassist and songwriter Leif Edling had this to say about what fans can expect from the event, "I got some really cool riffs that would be great to jam away on that evening.

"Why not offer the fans something new nobody never heard before? Make the livestream a bit more interesting." The stream will be taking place The CANDLEMASS livestream will be available on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. CEST / 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT here.





