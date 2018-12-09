Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Award Nomination

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell has received a posthumous nomination for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 61st Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles on February 10th.

"When Bad Does Good" - the lead single from the newly-released self-titled collection of the late Soundgarden singer's work - has been named as a finalist in the category alongside tracks by Arctic Monkeys ("Four Out Of Five"), The Fever 33 ("Made An America"), Greta Van Fleet ("Highway Tune") and Halestorm ("Uncomfortable").

The song was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive; it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded the singer's widow, Vicky, of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy / Grammys for the nomination for 'When Bad Does Good'," posted Vicky on social media. "Chris would be so proud."

A newly-released video for the tune sees Cornell's son, Christopher, star as a paperboy - an occupation his father held in his youth - riding his bicycle around Seattle as images of lyrics from the Soundgarden frontman's history appear around the city.

"For me," says the young Cornell, "this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now - not just to me and my family, but the city of Seattle and all of his fans."

An all-star cast of rockers - including Metallica, Foo Fighters and members of Soundgarden - will salute the late singer at "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" on January 16 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





