News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Mindy Gledhill's Rabbit Hole

12-10-2018
Mindy Gledhill

Mindy Gledhill is gearing up to release her new album next month and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the lead single and title track "Rabbit Hole". Here is the story:

I grew up as the eighth child of nine in a devout Mormon family. In high school, my parents served as missionaries in Madrid, Spain. Church was at the center of my life throughout all of my formative years. When I was sixteen, we moved from Madrid to Provo, UT where roughly 90% of the population are Mormons. I studied music at Brigham Young University and signed a record deal with a Mormon record label right away. My first album was religiously themed and I won "Best New Artist" at the Pearl Awards (also nicknamed, the "Mormon Grammy's").

Because I grew up in an environment where I was taught to honor and cherish the Priesthood (power and authority of God given only to men), I had been asleep to volumes of sexism, sexual harassment, assault and abuse of power in my life and in the pages of the church's history. It was like I was a child, curiously staring at a sleeping dragon from a few inches away, and when I backed up and saw the bigger picture, I ran like hell. I ran until I tripped and fell down a rabbit hole where I came head on with an existential crisis. Soon, I was questioning the motives of everyone and everything, including myself. I look back at it as a sort of delayed phase of adolescence. I tried coffee for the first time as a 32 year old woman, secretly preparing it in the corner of my garage so that my Mormon family wouldn't see or smell it. A friend of mine selected an extra light beer for me to try at a restaurant in L.A. and when we shared a few sips she stated, "This tastes like apple juice," while I sat there trying to simply tolerate it. Experiencing so many new things was terrifying and wonderful all at the same time!

While I don't think I'll actually ever make friends with beer, I'm learning to make friends with myself, my weird past, and learning to make friends again with my community of practicing Mormons here in Utah County and worldwide. There is a growing phenomenon of people just like me in the Mormon faith as well as other fundamental religions who are leaving at an alarming rate. Our current political climate teaches us that we must pick a side and jeer at the opposing team from the stands. But sitting with myself in the rabbit hole for a time has taught me to look at the world from all angles. Beauty can be found at every angle of human experience. I feel inspired to reclaim the beautiful traditions of my Mormon heritage that serve me and pair them with the transformative experiences of leaving the fold. With the building blocks of these two paradigms, I'm moving forward as a bridge builder for the generations of young Mormons and religious fundamentalists coming after me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Mindy Gledhill's Rabbit Hole

More Mindy Gledhill News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Nightwish Share Video Of Tarja's Final Performance With Band

Children Of Bodom Release 'Under Grass And Clover' Video

100 Watt Vipers Release 'The Bells Tolls Heavy' Video

Tora Tora Stream New Song and Announce Reunion Album

Dee Snider Releases 'For The Love Of Metal' Video

Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour

Singled Out: Mindy Gledhill's Rabbit Hole

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.