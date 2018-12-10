News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

12-10-2018
Slayer

Slayer have announced a new North America leg of their farewell tour which will feature Lamb Of God as direct support, along with Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse.

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton shared his excitement about joining the trash legends on the fifth leg of their final world tour, "We are pleased to announce that the brutality continues with Lamb Of God supporting Slayer on another leg of their farewell world tour!

"This is the real thing and is not one to miss. Heavy metal is alive and well and we can see it on the faces and hear it in the voices of the huge crowds filling arenas and amphitheaters everywhere we've been.

"It's been inspirational to see the energy and dedication of diehard Slayer fans turning out in huge numbers all over the world to support the kings of metal.

"For Lamb Of God to have been so well received is an honor all its own and we are beyond grateful to join them for another round. Cheers!"

Slayer Final World Tour - Leg 5: North America dates:
5/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre
5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
5/5 - El Paso, TX - UTEP/Don Haskins Center
5/7 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
5/8 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
5/10 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
5/13 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
5/14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
5/16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
5/17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
5/19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Center
5/20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
5/22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
5/24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
5/25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center


Related Stories


Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

More Slayer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Nightwish Share Video Of Tarja's Final Performance With Band

Children Of Bodom Release 'Under Grass And Clover' Video

100 Watt Vipers Release 'The Bells Tolls Heavy' Video

Tora Tora Stream New Song and Announce Reunion Album

Dee Snider Releases 'For The Love Of Metal' Video

Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour

Singled Out: Mindy Gledhill's Rabbit Hole

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.