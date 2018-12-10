Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Slayer have announced a new North America leg of their farewell tour which will feature Lamb Of God as direct support, along with Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse.

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton shared his excitement about joining the trash legends on the fifth leg of their final world tour, "We are pleased to announce that the brutality continues with Lamb Of God supporting Slayer on another leg of their farewell world tour!

"This is the real thing and is not one to miss. Heavy metal is alive and well and we can see it on the faces and hear it in the voices of the huge crowds filling arenas and amphitheaters everywhere we've been.

"It's been inspirational to see the energy and dedication of diehard Slayer fans turning out in huge numbers all over the world to support the kings of metal.

"For Lamb Of God to have been so well received is an honor all its own and we are beyond grateful to join them for another round. Cheers!"



Slayer Final World Tour - Leg 5: North America dates:

5/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

5/5 - El Paso, TX - UTEP/Don Haskins Center

5/7 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

5/8 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/10 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/13 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

5/14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

5/17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

5/19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Center

5/20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

5/22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

5/24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

5/25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center





