Within Temptation Announce North American Tour

12-11-2018
Within Temptation

Within Temptation have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year for a North American tour that will also feature In Flames and Smash Into Pieces.

The U.S. and Canada tour kicks off February 28 in Baltimore and runs through March 19 in Los Angeles. The trek also makes several stops in Canada.

The band will now release its new album Resist on February 1 via Spinefarm in the U.S. "With this record, we've taken inspiration from modern music and gave it a face - a very dark one," said singer Sharon den Adel. "Sometimes, it feels that today's pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like and roughen it up as much as we could, resulting in a surprisingly new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we've ever created before. Resist is our take on metal in a new way: to give modern music its rebellious edge."

Within Temptation Tour dates:
2/28: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
3/1: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
3/2: New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
3/3: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
3/5: Montreal, QC @ Olympia
3/6: Toronto, ON @ Rebel
3/8: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
3/9: Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
3/11: Denver, CO @ The Summit
3/12: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
3/14: Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
3/15: Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
3/16: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
3/18: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
3/19: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater


