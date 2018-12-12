News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

12-12-2018
Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour have announced the Canadian leg of the Death To False Metalcore Tour which they will be coheadlining with Unearth and will feature support from The Agony Scene.

They are launching the tour in support of their latest album "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora" which will see the band performing across Eastern Canada from January 31st through February 8th.

The new dates precede the previously-announced European leg of Death To False Metalcore, which will see Darkest Hour and Unearth co-headlining with support from Misery Signals, Malevolence, and Left Behind, from March 21st through April 1st.

Darkest Hour - Death To False Metalcore Tour:
1/31/2019 L'Anti - Quebec City, QC *
2/02/2018 Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON *
2/03/2019 Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC *
2/05/2019 Overtime - Kingston, ON *
2/06/2019 The Foxx - Barrie, ON *
2/07/2019 Rum Runners - London, ON *
2/08/2019 Hard Luck - Toronto, ON *
3/21/2019 Essigfabrik - Koln, DE #
3/22/2019 Het Entrepot - Brugge, BE #
3/23/2019 ULU - London, UK (no Malevolence) #
3/24/2019 Tivoli Pandora - Utrecht, NL #
3/25/2019 Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, DE #
3/26/2019 Markthalle - Hamburg, DE #
3/27/2019 SO36 - Berlin, DE #
3/28/2019 Backstage - Munich, DE #
3/29/2019 Conne Island - Leipzig, DE #
3/30/2019 Futurum - Prague, CZ #
3/31/2019 A38 - Budapest, HU #
4/01/2019 Arena - Vienna, AU #
* w/ Unearth, The Agony Scene
# w/ Unearth, Misery Signals, Malevolence, Left Behind


