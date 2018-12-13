Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are sharing details of a new film project inspired by their latest album, "Rainier Fog." Produced and directed by Adam Mason, "Black Antenna" is a 90-minute science-fiction movie which will be rolled out in ten episodic segments/videos beginning at the start of 2019, with each clip set to a different song from the record.

"I'm a long-time fan of the band," says Mason. "And this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined - it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project."

"We've always toyed with the idea of creating videos for every song on one of our albums," adds drummer Sean Kinney. "Not only did we do that for Rainier Fog, it got totally out of hand and we made a whole goddamn movie. Everything that will be seen in the videos will be footage from 'Black Antenna' to preface the complete film's release."

Alice In Chains are streaming a video preview of the "Black Antenna" project ahead of its launch next month. Watch it and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains' React To Grammy Nomination

Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

Alice In Chains Add Dates To Rainer Fog Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



