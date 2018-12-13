Singled Out: Kevin Michael Giordano's Tribute To Freddie Mercury Veteran musician Kevin Michael Giordano recently released his new song "God Save The Queen," a fitting tribute to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Around 10 years ago, I was having a conversation about music with a friend of mine at work. We were talking about some of the greatest live performances that we could remember. He quickly said hands-down Freddie Mercury getting the crowd to participate in "Radio Ga Ga" with him at Live Aid was by far one of the greatest examples he could think of.

I recalled it clearly in my mind but I wanted to see it again. I was a Queen fan for many years when I was very young but my interest was sparked at a whole new level when I began watching them again after our conversation that day. The 20 minute Live Aid performance by Freddie Mercury and Queen is one of the greatest moments in rock music history that we will ever see. The raw energy and exceptionally well-performed and composed music along with brilliant chordal segues keep me watching on a weekly basis still to this day. The tour that started after Live Aid, in my opinion, is some of the greatest live concert performance that rock 'n' roll will ever see. The tragedy that so abruptly and unfairly ends this euphoric momentum from one of the greatest bands in history was and is still a devastating, colossal, loss to so many millions of fans around the world. It was therefore somehow not surprising to me that I quickly obliged to my manager's request to write a song in the style of Queen. Since his passing, I have always felt, as I'm sure millions of others feel, so much frustration and need to emote Freddie's loss in some sort of way. I wanted to not write the song selfishly through my own perspective and how it affected me, but instead through what I think Freddie might have been going through towards the end of his time here. The lyrics therefore take you on a fictional yet possible emotional journey that takes place after the band had succeeded to those untouchable musical and artistic heights that may never be reached again.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

