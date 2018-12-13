News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Kevin Michael Giordano's Tribute To Freddie Mercury

12-13-2018
Kevin Michael Giordano

Veteran musician Kevin Michael Giordano recently released his new song "God Save The Queen," a fitting tribute to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Around 10 years ago, I was having a conversation about music with a friend of mine at work. We were talking about some of the greatest live performances that we could remember. He quickly said hands-down Freddie Mercury getting the crowd to participate in "Radio Ga Ga" with him at Live Aid was by far one of the greatest examples he could think of.
I recalled it clearly in my mind but I wanted to see it again. I was a Queen fan for many years when I was very young but my interest was sparked at a whole new level when I began watching them again after our conversation that day.

The 20 minute Live Aid performance by Freddie Mercury and Queen is one of the greatest moments in rock music history that we will ever see. The raw energy and exceptionally well-performed and composed music along with brilliant chordal segues keep me watching on a weekly basis still to this day. The tour that started after Live Aid, in my opinion, is some of the greatest live concert performance that rock 'n' roll will ever see. The tragedy that so abruptly and unfairly ends this euphoric momentum from one of the greatest bands in history was and is still a devastating, colossal, loss to so many millions of fans around the world. It was therefore somehow not surprising to me that I quickly obliged to my manager's request to write a song in the style of Queen.

Since his passing, I have always felt, as I'm sure millions of others feel, so much frustration and need to emote Freddie's loss in some sort of way. I wanted to not write the song selfishly through my own perspective and how it affected me, but instead through what I think Freddie might have been going through towards the end of his time here. The lyrics therefore take you on a fictional yet possible emotional journey that takes place after the band had succeeded to those untouchable musical and artistic heights that may never be reached again.


Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Kevin Michael Giordano's Tribute To Freddie Mercury

More Kevin Michael Giordano News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

Them Guns Play For Critically Ill Children For Bedstock

Delain Announce New Release Hunter's Moon

Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run Album Gets Unusual Makeover

Singled Out: Kevin Michael Giordano's Tribute To Freddie Mercury

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.