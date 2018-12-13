Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

(hennemusic) With news of her induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Stevie Nicks has earned the unique honor of becoming the first woman to enter the Cleveland-based institution on two occasions.

Originally inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, Nicks will re-enter the Rock Hall at a March 29 event at New York's Barclays Center alongside fellow honorees Def Leppard, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The singer is thrilled by the recognition of her solo career, which began with the release of her 1981 album, "Bella Donna."

"I have a lot to say about this," posted Nicks on social media, "but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





