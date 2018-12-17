|
Neil Young Announces Big M Theater Tour
12-17-2018
(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced a series of exclusive solo theater dates in the US Midwest next month. "Big M Theater tour...five amazing shows!," says the singer.
Young will begin the run at The Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, WI on January 23, followed by a January 24 show at The Overture Center in Madison, WI and three Minneapolis concerts at three different venues: the Pantages Theatre on January 26, the Orpheum Theatre on January 28, and the State Theatre on January 29.
Tickets for the solo shows are now available exclusively to Unlimited Subscribers of the Neil Young Archives site, which requires a $20 annual fee and provides access to the singer's entire musical history. See the dates here.
