Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming video of an August 18 performance of the David Bowie classic, "Rebel Rebel", from Chicago's Wrigley Field as part of their #12DaysOfPJ series.

Launched December 10, the campaign sees the Seattle outfit present highlights from their 2018 tour in sync with a social media promotion that will see fans win prizes for sharing videos or photos of PJ-themed holiday decor on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #12DaysOfPJ.

The first of two shows in Chicago marked Pearl Jam's live debut of the 1974 single from Bowie's "Diamond Dogs" album; it was delivered as part of a 32-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tributes and covers of songs by Eddie Holland, Chris Cornell, Tom Petty, The Clash and Neil Young.

The pair of Chicago dates helped Pearl Jam top the Billboard Boxscore chart in November, as the group earned $7.1 million for their August 18 and 20 shows before 83,100 fans at the famed baseball venue. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





