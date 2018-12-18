News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

12-18-2018
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch shared the sad news that drummer Jeremy Spencer has been forced to part ways with the group after 14 years due to a medical issue.

Spencer had previously announced that he was sitting out the group's fall tour with Breaking Benjamin to undergo a second back surgery and he has now learned that he will need "significant amount of time to recover," and came to the decision to leave the band.

His now former bandmates support his decision and he offered the following comments for fans, "This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come

"I started to play when I was 6 years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.

"I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve. Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans."


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Was Resigned To His Fate

Five Finger Death Punch Star Takes On Haters Of Other Band's Album

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

More Five Finger Death Punch News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer- Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time- Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer- more

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth

Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

KISS Farewell Tour Is Not A Gimmick Says Guitarist

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Metallica Perform 1983 Classic In Rare Portland Concert

Willie Nelson All Star Tribute Concert Adds More Big Names

Eric Clapton Releases 'Christmas In My Hometown' Video

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Singled Out: Band Of Silver's El Magnifico

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.