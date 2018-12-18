Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue

Five Finger Death Punch shared the sad news that drummer Jeremy Spencer has been forced to part ways with the group after 14 years due to a medical issue.

Spencer had previously announced that he was sitting out the group's fall tour with Breaking Benjamin to undergo a second back surgery and he has now learned that he will need "significant amount of time to recover," and came to the decision to leave the band.

His now former bandmates support his decision and he offered the following comments for fans, "This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come

"I started to play when I was 6 years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.

"I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve. Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans."





Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Was Resigned To His Fate

Five Finger Death Punch Star Takes On Haters Of Other Band's Album

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

More Five Finger Death Punch News

Share this article



