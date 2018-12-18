News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour

12-18-2018
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive have announced that they will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining trek next spring that will be called the Collapse the World tour.

They have recruited After The Burial as the opening act for the road trip that will be kicking off on April 18th at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco and concluding on May 16 in Milwaukee, WI at the Eagles Club Stage

"After having the pleasure of destroying stages all over Australia with the Parkway guys just over a month ago, we couldn't be more stoked to share the stage with them once again, this time in the States," said KsE frontman Jesse Leach. "Parkway Drive puts on an incredible live show and we are excited to combine forces and bring the energy every night to a town near you. I am absolutely certain fans of both bands are in for a hell of a time. This will be one for the memories for sure - let's rage!"

"This co-headlining tour with Killswitch Engage is a landmark for Parkway Drive in North America," said Parkway Drive's singer Winston McCall. "Having smashed our way across the land for over a decade now, it is a humbling and defining moment to be sharing this slot with true heavy metal icons and personal heroes. We have always aimed to maintain the highest standard of energy, connection and entertainment at our shows, a standard that has been set and maintained by KSE their entire career. The concept of how epic this tour will be is mind blowing to me. Bring on the insanity!"

Tour Dates:
4/18 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre*
4/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium**
4/20 - Mesa, AZ - 98 KUPD - Ufest***
4/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - City Auditorium**
4/23 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom*
4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom**
4/26 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom*
4/27 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**
4/28 - Houston, TX - So What?! Music Festival***
4/30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater**
5/1 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle**
5/5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium*
5/7 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre**
5/9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5*
5/10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*
5/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)**
5/14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring*
5/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit**
5/16 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage*
*Killswitch Engage Closes Show
**Parkway Drive Closes Show
***Festival
^^Festival - KsE Only
^Parkway Drive only


