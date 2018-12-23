Five Finger Death Punch Share Behind The Scenes Video

Five Finger Death Punch are not letting the loss of founding member Jeremy Spencer slow them down. The group has shared a new behind-the-scenes clip for their "Blue On Black" music video.

The band's latest single comes from their latest studio album "And Justice To None", which they released back in May. The new behind the scenes video for the track's promo clip can be streamed here.

Spencer announced to fans last week that he has been forced to step away from the band following a second back surgery. He explained his decision: "This decision has been weighing on me for months; and now the time has finally come. I started to play when I was 6 years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming. However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy.

"I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve. Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans."





