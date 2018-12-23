News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

12-23-2018
Slayer

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt shared the very sad news with fans that his father has passed away. Holt had previously left the current leg of the band's tour to go home and help care for his dad.

He posted the following tribute via social media, "Today I lost my hero, the greatest man I've ever known or will know. Billie Charles Holt passed away this evening, with my mom and all his kids present, knowing he was loved and respected more than anyone. This man was a god among men, he taught me everything I ever needed to know about being a MAN. Lessons that took a long time for me to realize the truth behind them all.He built the family home by hand and paved the sidewalk of my street when it was just dirt. True greatness.I fed him his last meal, he wanted to rest, and passed in his sleep later.I love you dad. I'm broken. What feels like beyond repair at this moment. But he's no longer in pain. Thank you to all who ever sent me positive vibes and whoever wished me well during this trying time.

"Thank you @demmelitionmh for aiding me to get home to enjoy what was one of his last 'good' days he had, that and the day he had with my daughters. Thank you to my band mates in both bands who had my back in every way. Thanks to my brothers and my sister and entire family for bringing strength in this family unit.This is shattering. I feel empty and lost. @lisaholt777 thank you for keeping me from imploding. Super thanks to my niece Ashley , you were the single greatest gift to your grandfathers care and comfort.Dad, I'll try to live up to your standards in every way. July 6,1933-December 17,2018. Love you forever.This hurts so much"


Related Stories


Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

More Slayer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Sammy Hagar Shares Big Plans For 2019

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Five Finger Death Punch Share Behind The Scenes Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

Pig Destroyer Announce Special Release

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.