Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury 2018 In Review

12-26-2018
Pretty Maids

Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury was a top 18 story of March 2018: Pretty Maids revealed that their frontman Ronnie Atkins has been hospitalized after he suffered a blow to the head, forcing them to cancel the final three shows of their current tour.

The band wrote on their Facebook page on Tuesday (March 27): "Important Announcement: It's with a heavy heart we have to announce that our brother Ronnie Atkins is in hospital in Basel, Switzerland.

"He suffered an unfortunate blow to the head and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is currently undergoing tests and being observed by specialists.
The latest news is that he is conscious but has to remain in hospital for a while. As a consequence of this we have to cancel the last 3 shows on our tour. Once Ronnie is fully recovered we will come back and play these shows and film the scheduled DVD.

"We apologize for this and know you guys travel far to come to these shows. Our main concern at this time is Ronnie's health. Pls contact your ticket seller for more information. We will also provide this as soon as we have the information. Thank you for your understanding. You can send Ronnie you best wishes on our Facebook page. We will be back with an update on the situation as soon as we can."


