News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Linkin Park

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future was a top 18 story of April 2018: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda says in a new interview that he understands fans uncertainty about the future of the band following the death of frontman Chester Bennington but admits that he is unsure himself about what is ahead for the group.

He spoke with Vulture about the tribute show to the singer and addressed the uncertainty about the future of the band and how no one can ever replace Chester. He said, "The idea of doing a tribute show was scary to everybody, and we all kind of knew we had to do it. Doing it was partially for us to feel like it was possible - see if we could pull it off ourselves getting up there, much less anyone else. It was an insane show: reaching out to all of those artists, getting people onboard, making sure they're taken care of, making sure they know who's singing what, and that they got everything they needed to perform. It was three hours long, the longest show we did in our career. I was knocked out for two days. It also, in a sense, solidified how unique and special Chester was as a vocalist and a performer. You have all these people who are incredible artists singing his parts. On one hand, they did an awesome job, and on the other hand, nobody could be Chester. Ever.

I'm unable to say what will happen with the band. There's really just no answer, and it's funny because if I even say anything about the band's future, that becomes the headline, which is stupid because the answer is there is no answer. Fans think they want to know what the future is: Believe me, I want to know what the answer is. But there just isn't one.

He then explained where his focus is at currently, "What I do know is that, for the immediate future, this thing I'm doing couldn't be more important for me personally. I put everything into the stuff I'm making - not in a make-a-cool-record-for-people-to-buy kind of way - but I've really just done my best to tell my story. Anyone who has ever lost someone dear to them knows that what you're trying to do is find the 'new normal.' You're trying to get your balance. I don't think there's ever a definitive finish line to that. The compelling part about it is, there's a suspense about what comes next. Being able to do things on my own without having anyone to check in with, I can just say, 'Oh, by the way I have an album coming out.' I'll put it on my Instagram and my Twitter and decide, now's the time. In a sense, it's liberating. For me, this is one way to feel a little bit of peace." Check out the full interview here.


Related Stories


Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Pass 1 Billion Landmark With 'Numb'

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Eris Release Video For Cover Of Linkin Park's 'Lost In The Echo'

Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Linkin Park Score Three Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future

More Linkin Park News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Joe Lynn Turner Suffered Heart Attack 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.