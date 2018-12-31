U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

(hennemusic) U2's Bono and The Edge took part in the annual Christmas Eve busking session in support of the homeless in Dublin, and video from the event has surfaced online.

According to The Guardian, the duo delivered acoustic versions of "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way" from U2's 2017 album, "Songs Of Experience", alongside a pair of Christmas carols, "O Holy Night" and "O Night Divine."

The rockers then teamed up with fellow busking participants Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Damien Rice and more for the Darlene Love classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

The 2018 edition of the annual event in support of the Simon Community - a homelessness charity that helps people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so - marked Bono's first appearance in three years and his seventh overall

The latest reports indicate there are almost 10,000 homeless people across Ireland, including nearly 4,000 children. Check out video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards

U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

More U2 News

Share this article



