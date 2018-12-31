News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

12-31-2018
U2

(hennemusic) U2's Bono and The Edge took part in the annual Christmas Eve busking session in support of the homeless in Dublin, and video from the event has surfaced online.

According to The Guardian, the duo delivered acoustic versions of "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way" from U2's 2017 album, "Songs Of Experience", alongside a pair of Christmas carols, "O Holy Night" and "O Night Divine."

The rockers then teamed up with fellow busking participants Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Damien Rice and more for the Darlene Love classic, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

The 2018 edition of the annual event in support of the Simon Community - a homelessness charity that helps people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so - marked Bono's first appearance in three years and his seventh overall

The latest reports indicate there are almost 10,000 homeless people across Ireland, including nearly 4,000 children. Check out video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards

U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

More U2 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.