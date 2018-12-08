Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

"Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices," tweeted vocalist Vince Neil. "Just saw The Dirt movie!! F**kin' awesome!! Can't wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!!"

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the biopic features Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

Motley Crue have been in the studio recording a series of four new songs for inclusion on the film's companion soundtrack album.

"Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush," shared Sixx, adding "You can trust us, these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing." Read more - here.