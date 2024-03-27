.

Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024

03-27-2024
Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024

Motley Crue have added a fourth show to their 2024 live plans with the announcement that they be performing at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on August 31.

The band previously announces a performance at the North Dakota State Fair on July 19th, followed by appearances at the Iowa State Fair on August 14th and Minnesota State Fair on August 29th.

The Crue's live debut at the Iowa State Fair will also feature special guest Pop Evil.

Related Stories
Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Updates On Fans On Surgery Recovery

Mick Mars Streams Debut Album The Other Side Of Mars

Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup

Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024- Twenty One Pilots Announce The Clancy World Tour and Share New Video- more

Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour- Graham Bonnet Revisits 'Since You Been Done' With Marty Friedman- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials

Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona

MorleyView: Chapel Hart

Easter Gift Guide

Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago

Latest News

Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024

Twenty One Pilots Announce The Clancy World Tour and Share New Video

Slayer's Kerry King Leads Additions To Download Festival

Creed Going Vinyl With Greatest Hits

Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour

Godsmack's AWAKE Remastered For Double Vinyl Release

Willie Nelson's 4th Of July Picnic To Rock Philadelphia For The First Time

Peter Gabriel's Back to Front - Live in London Getting 4K Release