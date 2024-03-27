Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024

Motley Crue have added a fourth show to their 2024 live plans with the announcement that they be performing at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on August 31.
The band previously announces a performance at the North Dakota State Fair on July 19th, followed by appearances at the Iowa State Fair on August 14th and Minnesota State Fair on August 29th.
The Crue's live debut at the Iowa State Fair will also feature special guest Pop Evil.
