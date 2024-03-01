Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Updates On Fans On Surgery Recovery

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee took to social media on Thursday (February 29th) to celebrate his on-going recovery from hand surgery that he underwent five weeks ago.
Lee posted a new photo of his right hand on Instagram and included the caption "Exactly 5 weeks ago surgery was done! Healing hands". He also singled out the surgeon Glenn D. Cohen with "Hero @drcohenhandsurgeon".
As we previously reported last month, Lee shared several photos on Instagram about his recovery from the surgery. He wrote in mid-February, "Well kids, it's show n tell time... hope this doesn't wreck your lunch only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand.
"And yesterday was f***ing monumental for me to the point of tears .... I have my life back and my money makers . And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it's possible to fix!
"And in the last clip I'm able to twirl my sticks again... i haven't been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! @drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL ."
