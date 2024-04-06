Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx took to social media this week to update fans on the band's new music, which he says has been described as a "powerful cross between country and hip-hop".

Sixx tweeted this past Thursday (April 4th, not 1st), "New Crue coming up right around the corner. People who have heard it say it's a powerful cross between country and hip hop."

The band's new guitarist John 5 had previously given mix-messages about the new material the band has been working on. He has said that it harkens back to the band's rawer sounding debut album "Too Fast For Love", and also their most commercially successful album "Dr. Feelgood".

He told the Illinois Entertainer back in January, "Just the other day, Nikki called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he'll play a riff, and he'll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of 'Too Fast For Love'.

"It's just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved. I think we're always going to make new music, because, man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music. When we all get together, it's pretty magical."

He however also to The Metal Voice in January that the new material is ""heavy, great songs. Heavy, great songs... I would say you could easily hear this off the 'Dr. Feelgood' album."

