System Of A Down Stars In The Recording Studio Together

Dolmayan took to Instagram to share a photo from the studio with his System of a Down bandmate. The social media photo shows Odadjian playing guitar and is captioned "johndolmayan_Great song ideas flowing from a very strong song writer . Stay tuned @shavoodadjian" See the Instagram post here.

It is unlikely that new music will be from System of a Down as Dolmayan recently said in an interview, "I don't know if it's ever gonna happen at this point. I don't like saying that but you got to live in the realm of reality and anything we do outside of System is never gonna anywhere be close to System. System is the best thing that anybody in System will ever do. But we still do the other things."